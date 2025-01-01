Teddi Mellencamp reveals tumours have 'significantly shrunk' amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a positive update amid her cancer battle.

Earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she had been hospitalised as a result of numerous tumours in her brain and lungs and would be undergoing surgery and radiation treatments.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Teddi revealed she had some "really exciting news" about her health.

"Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumours have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good," she said.

Teddi went on to note that she has two more sessions of immunotherapy, which will take around six weeks.

"(Then) hopefully I am done and I will be cancer-free... I'm going to keep a positive outlook because that's the way my doctor just spoke to me. He's like, 'You did this, you got this,'" the 43-year-old continued, before mimicking the doctor's deep voice: "'You got that Mellencamp blood, so you're good.'"

To conclude her message, Teddi thanked fans for their ongoing support.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity," she added.

The TV personality, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, shares three children with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Previously, Teddi underwent surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2022.