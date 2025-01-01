Meghan, Duchess of Sussex protects mental health by 'tuning out the noise'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex protects her mental health by "tuning out the noise" and avoiding social media.

During an appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, the royal explained that one way she maintains her wellbeing is by ignoring the comments sections on Instagram and other websites.

"(I've) made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my wellbeing and certainly to role model that as well for my children," she said. "It starts with whatever is going on internally. When I am able to not even just tune out whatever that noise is, (but) to really not give it any credence, that has become so much a part of my day-to-day life."

Meghan went on to describe how she wants to model positive behaviour for her two children.

The former Suits star and husband Prince Harry are parents to son Prince Archie, five, and daughter Princess Lilibet, three.

"I'm conscious of not just raising very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son," the 43-year-old continued. "I think it's just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meghan admitted her avoidance of social media can sometimes make her "late on the boat" regarding current events.

"Things will get brought to my attention on a need-to-know basis outside of that," she noted. "That's part of what I find to bring me peace. It also helps me have very, very strategic focus on the intention of the products, the creative, the producer work that we're doing that I want to bring to the table."

And despite everything going on in her life, including launching her own podcast and lifestyle brand in recent months, Meghan insisted she has never been happier.

"A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I'm the happiest I've ever been," the As Ever founder smiled. "To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."