Pedro Pascal brands J.K. Rowling 'heinous loser' over Supreme Court celebration

Pedro Pascal has called out author J.K. Rowling's "heinous loser behaviour" over the way she celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling on trans women.

Last week, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex, meaning that trans women are not legally women under the U.K.'s Equality Act.

Harry Potter author Rowling, who has expressed anti-trans beliefs for many years, celebrated by posting a picture of herself smoking a cigar on a yacht with the caption, "I love it when a plan comes together."

Activist Tariq Ra'ouf subsequently made an Instagram video in which he called on his followers to make sure that everything "Harry Potter related fails" and insisted that Rowling's "awful disgusting" behaviour "has consequences".

The Last of Us actor shared his opinion in the video's comments, writing, "Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior."

Pascal, whose sister Lux is a transgender woman, made a bold statement in support of trans rights earlier this week at the London premiere of Thunderbolts. He posed for photographers wearing a T-shirt bearing the message "Protect the Dolls" on Tuesday.

He has been a vocal supporter of trans rights for years, and wrote on Instagram in February, "I can't think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."

Pascal's not the only celebrity to speak out against Rowling following the landmark ruling. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan posted a screengrab of an article about the writer's celebration and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn't touch it with a 10 foot pole."