Nikki Glaser claims Timothée Chalamet wanted to skip her Golden Globes monologue

Nikki Glaser has claimed that Timothée Chalamet was tempted to skip her Golden Globes monologue because he thought she was going to roast him in public.

When the A Complete Unknown actor found out the comedian and host would be making a joke about him, he allegedly considered turning up to the ceremony after the monologue so that he didn't have to put on a brave face for the cameras.

"That got back to him, and he was just going to skip my monologue and get there late, just so he didn't have to deal with it," Glaser said at the Time100 Summit on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I get it, because he's there with his girlfriend who is already the subject of so many jokes. He shouldn't have to sit there if I'm going to make fun of something about him - it's like his night. So, I don't begrudge him doing that."

However, after Glaser assured his publicist that her jokes wouldn't be mean, Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner ultimately sat through the monologue and laughed along with her playful barbs.

Recalling what she told the publicist, Glaser shared, "I love Timothée! I'm not telling you the jokes, but I promise the jokes are only uplifting him and saying, 'I'm a huge fan.' I would never do anything to ruin his night!"

During her monologue, the host made a joke about Chalamet's moustache, saying, "Timothée Chalamet, you have the most gorgeous eyelashes - on your upper lip. That is such a good look."

She then praised his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and joked, "I read that your singing voice was so accurate that even Bob Dylan admitted that it was absolutely horrible."

Glaser added that she has a "reputation of being mean" even though she's often not, although she conceded that her joke towards Benny Blanco at the Globes was "kind of mean".

The 40-year-old explained that she texted the music producer to ask if she could joke that a genie granted him the wish of dating Selena Gomez and both stars thought it was funny.