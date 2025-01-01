Star Wars director Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to Lucasfilm about Mace Windu spin-off

Bryce Dallas Howard spoke to Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni about making a ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu spin-off.

The 44-year-old actress and director had worked with Filoni, 50, on the ‘Star Wars’ shows ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, and Howard has now teased she has spoken with the Lucasfilm's chief creative officer about potentially bringing back Samuel L. Jackson’s famed Jedi in an upcoming project.

She told The Direct: "I went straight to Dave Filoni and I was like, ‘So, let's just talk about Mace Windu and where he is. Can we just talk about this? Because, is he dead? Is he?’"

The ‘Jurassic World’ star added Jackson, 76, has always been "incredibly supportive" of her, and that he wanted to work with her on a project she was directing.

She said: "Sam Jackson has been incredibly supportive of me and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed, which is, like, I'm not worthy, basically."

Jackson had portrayed Mace Windu in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy from ‘Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace’ in 1999 until ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ in 2005, though the Jedi hasn’t been seen since his fateful battle with Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid).

Even so, the ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor previously insisted Mace Windu was still alive in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, and he had indeed spoken with Howard about appearing in a future project set in the galaxy far, far away after the pair worked together on the 2024 film ‘Argylle’.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Jackson said: "I think [Windu] is alive somewhere … There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in ‘Star Wars’.

"The only person I’ve ever said that to, about coming back, was Bryce Dallas Howard. I just did a movie with her, and she directs episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’.

"So I was like, ‘Do you think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean, you like me, right?' And she’s like 'I love you, you’re amazing!' So I said, ‘Put me back in it.’ I'll learn to use the Lightsaber left-handed!"

This isn’t the first time ‘The Avengers’ star has insisted Mace Windu is still alive, as he argued the character was "the second-most powerful Jedi in the universe next to Yoda".

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Jackson told the host: "There's a history alone, history of one-armed, one-handed people in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

"So, just cause they cut my arm off and I fell out a window, doesn't mean I'm dead. I'm a Jedi! The second-most powerful Jedi in the universe next to Yoda. So, I can float!

"Yeah, he's out there!"