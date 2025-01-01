Jack Black joins cast of Weezer's new movie

Jack Black has joined the cast of the upcoming movie about the band Weezer.

The band's frontman Rivers Cuomo shared an AI-generated movie poster on the group's Discord platform that featured a picture of the bandmembers and Black with the words, "Weezer, co-starring Jack Black."

Preemptively warding off disbelief, Cuomo added in the caption, "Nope, it's real."

The A Minecraft Movie actor and Tenacious D musician has a history with the Beverly Hills hitmakers. Tenacious D toured with Weezer in 2001 and Black's wife Tanya Haden played cello on the brand's 2003 cover of Green Day's song Worry Rock.

Cuomo announced the existence of the film during Weezer's set at Coachella festival earlier this month. He told the crowd, "We've been busy making the Weezer movie back in LA the last couple weeks."

They did not share further details, but subsequent reports have offered more insight into the project.

According to entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider, the film will be a mockumentary style inspired by movies such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Keanu Reeves has reportedly been cast as the villain.

Like Black, the John Wick actor also has a longtime association with Weezer, as the Buddy Holly singers opened for the star's band Dogstar back in 1992, reports Billboard.

Black is currently riding high on the success of A Minecraft Movie, which has taken the box office by storm since its opening earlier this month. It is the second-highest-grossing video game film of all time following A Super Mario Bros. Movie.