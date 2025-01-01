Emily Mortimer addresses son Sam Nivola's 'crazy' White Lotus scenes

Emily Mortimer has addressed her son Sam Nivola's "crazy" scenes in The White Lotus.

Sam, 21, played Lochlan Ratliff in the latest season of the hit HBO drama, which featured a shocking sex scene in which his character had a threesome with his brother Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Now, in a new interview with The Times, Sam's actress mother has said that having her son star in the show, which was filmed and set in Thailand, was generally "crazy".

"It's so crazy, all of it," the Paddington in Peru star admitted. "It wasn't particularly crazier than having my boy go off to Thailand for so long."

She added, "Of course it was a bit bizarre, but being married to an actor (Alessandro Nivola), we've all had to watch each other do strange things."

Emily then revealed that Sam had warned her about the graphic scenes, which also involved actress Charlotte Le Bon, who played Chloe.

"I had been warned - although Sam said that the worst bit was the first ten minutes, but they kept flashing back," she told the publication. "So I'd relaxed and then it wasn't true at all."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Match Point actress said her son was handling his rise to fame better than she or Alessandro could.

"He just sort of owns it, which isn't thanks to either of us. I'm biased because I'm his mum, but he doesn't need any guidance," she praised.

Emily has worked with both her son and 15-year-old daughter May in the past, casting them in The Pursuit of Love, which she wrote and directed, and her comedy series Doll & Em, which marked Sam's acting debut.