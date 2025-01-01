Ben Affleck reveals his kids 'don't censor their criticism'

Ben Affleck has revealed that his kids "don't censor their criticism" when it comes to his movies.

The actor and filmmaker has revealed that his kids, Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, are some of his toughest critics.

"My kids, they're like very tough and they don't censor their criticism," Ben said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Thursday.

The Gone Girl star continued, "They'll sit right next to me watching a movie and just, while it's happening, 'This is terrible. I mean, this is terrible! Why did you do this?' Like, you can wait till it ended, you know what I mean."

Ben then revealed he was surprised when his children enjoyed his latest film, The Accountant 2, which is released on Friday.

"They liked it," he told host Jimmy. "At first, it was one of those things where they looked at me like you thought I was looking at you, which was like, 'What's the catch?'"

The star admitted he didn't think his kids would actually like the action/thriller at first.

"I was like, 'What, you really liked it?' And they were like, 'Yeah, it was good.' And they were shocked. You know what I mean? As if I got lucky," he said with a laugh. "This magical accident happened, and something I did was okay."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed that his kids were not impressed by his 1998 film Armageddon.

"Almost immediately it was like, 'What is this? This is so stupid. Are you kidding me?'" he recalled of their reaction to the apocalypse movie. "My son was like, 'This doesn't make sense.' I said, 'This is not a logic-based film. That is not one of the criteria we used making this.'"