Winning an Oscar would be nice, says Demi Moore

Demi Moore felt a "collective disappointment" when she missed out on an Academy Award.

The 62-year-old movie star was nominated for the Best Actress gong for her performance in 'The Substance' - but Demi ultimately lost out to Mikey Madison, who starred in 'Anora'.

During an appearance at the Time100 Summit in New York, Demi explained: "I’m sorry to everyone who had hopes for me. Because I did feel a lot of collective disappointment that felt like it was even bigger than me."

Despite this, Demi remains hopeful that can still win an Oscar one day

The Hollywood star - who appeared in 'The Substance' alongside Margaret Qualley - shared: "That would be nice. I can’t say I’d be mad at it. But the question of ‘Should I have won?’ is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it. Because, I didn’t [win]. I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me.

"That doesn’t mean there isn’t disappointment, pain, or that things go the way I would like. But when I look at it through that lens, it allows me to step back and say, ‘What is this trying to give me?'"

Demi actually relished spending time with Mikey during awards season, and she's heaped praise on the award-winning actress.

She said: "I had the pleasure of getting to know Mikey Madison and think she did an incredible performance. It’s an odd thing for there to be a competition anyway."

Demi has already enjoyed huge success during her career, but she has no intention of resting on her laurels.

The actress explained: "The message is that there’s more work to be done. This issue is not complete."

Meanwhile, Demi previously admitted that she felt liberated while filming 'The Substance'.

The veteran film star plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who decides to use a black-market drug in order to alter her appearance, in the body horror film, and Demi revealed that she relished the experience of shooting the movie.

Demi - who became the world's highest-paid actress in the 90s - told The Independent: "I walked away from it with a certain sense of liberation within myself.

"I knew there were going to be shots that highlighted my flaws, but those allowed me to find acceptance and appreciation in myself.

"It was about surrendering. I had to let go of any parts of me that value perfection."

Asked how she's coping with that process, Demi replied: "It’s ongoing. But I’m getting better."