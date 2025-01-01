Travis Kelce reveals what kind of father he will be

Travis Kelce has shared details of the kind of father he will be.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player - who has been dating music superstar Taylor Swift since 2023 - hosts the New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Jason, 37.

At the end of March, Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth child together and the brothers were asked for some parenting advice from a listener on their podcast this week.

The caller asked how to best deal with "feral children", prompting Jason to reply, "If they're really this difficult, sometimes you just got to let them learn for themselves."

Sharing his best advice, he continued, "There's nothing you can do as a parent, right? Eliminate the sharp corners and the surfaces, and don't leave weapons lying around."

Travis then shared advice of his own, which in turn hinted he will take something of a "hands off" approach to parenting.

He said, bluntly, "I think to safe the house and safe the objects in the house... f**king tell them to go outside."

The brothers concluded their advice, saying, "This is just something that's gonna sort itself out. I don't know what you want me to tell you. Lean into it. The more they f**k themselves up, the more they will learn to not do stupid s**t."

Having dated 35-year-old Swift for almost two years, fans have speculated that Travis and the Lavender Haze singer might soon get married.

However, Travis has also hinted his work commitments as a sportsman could limit when he could get married - and the 2025 NFL season is due to begin in September.