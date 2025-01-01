Charlotte Ritchie admits You fame has impacted her mental health

Charlotte Ritchie has admitted finding global fame playing a character on You has negatively impacted her mental health.

The 35-year-old British star plays Kate Galvin in the smash hit Netflix drama, and she has held down the role since 2023.

Ritchie has been acting on screens since 2004 including the big-screen fantasy musical Wonka and TV shows Fresh Meat, Call The Midwife and Ghosts.

However, she has revealed she struggled with her rising fame - which skyrocketed after she started appearing in the Netflix thriller.

She said, per The Sun, "I really struggled with it for a year or two - that feeling that you're known but people don't really know you, and wanting you to live up to their expectations. I've had talking therapy for the last few years, and it's helped me process it."

Ritchie went on to explain she feared TV fans may not be able to differentiate between her morally corrupt character and her real persona.

She said, "I used to worry that people would think I was like Kate, and then I felt like I had to prove that I wasn't. Now I know it doesn't matter."

She added, "I don't have time in each interaction for them to understand the whole of me and for me to understand the whole of them."

The fifth and final season of You, which stars Penn Badgley as a serial killer called Joe Goldberg, is streaming on Netflix now.