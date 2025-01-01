Penn Badgley announces gender of twins

Penn Badgley has announced the sex of his soon-to-arrive children.

The 38-year-old Gossip Girl star has been married to British-American singer Domino Kirke since 2017 and they have a four-year-old son named James as well as Kirke's son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.

The couple are currently expecting two more children, and Badgley has revealed they will soon have a home very full of boys.

He told Access Hollywood on Wednesday, "They're identical boys, so now we have four boys."

The American actor went on to admit he feels "pressure" to ensure his four boys will grow to be stand up citizens.

He said, "You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure's on us to raise them well."

Asked what his strongest trait is as a parent, Badgley said, "Well, it's my patience until I've lost it, and then I'm just as bad as anybody else. But, I can be very patient."

Kirke previously announced their happy pregnancy news with a social media post which she shared back in February.

Sharing a snap of her bump being kissed by her husband and their son, she wrote, "Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical.

"We are stunned. We are in awe. Can't think of anyone else I'd rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley."