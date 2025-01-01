Hugh Grant rants about screen use in schools

Hugh Grant has expressed his frustration about the amount of screen time his children are getting - at school.

The father of five confessed during a campaigning event that he's "another angry parent fighting the eternal, exhausting and depressive battle with children who only want to be on a screen", and slammed the "ridiculous posh private schools" his kids attend for limiting outdoor time.

"They're the ones saying they're not going to play outside today because it's raining, or they can't go on the climbing frame because it's windy," he argued, as reported by the Telegraph. "It's pathetic. It seems to me that there is space here for a hero school, a set of schools, to break the mould."

The Notting Hill actor shared his tipping point.

"The final straw was when the school started saying, with some smugness, 'We give every child a Chromebook, and they do a lot of lessons on their Chromebook, and they do all their homework on their Chromebook,' and you just thought, 'That is the last f**king thing they need,' and the last thing we need."

Grant shares three children with wife Anna Eberstein, and two from his previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.