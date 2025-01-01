Gwyneth Paltrow admits ditching Paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted ditching her well-publicised Paleo diet.

The Goop founder revealed she has returned to eating bread and pasta after years of limiting her diet to largely meat, vegetables and minimal non-wheat-based carbohydrates.

Gwyneth, 52, told listeners to her Goop podcast this week that while her years-long phase of eating "hardcore macrobiotic" was an "interesting chapter", she "might have got a little didactical about" her diet and been "a little strict" in the past.

The actress explained that she and husband Brad Falchuk, 54, started eating a Paleo diet "a few years ago", meaning they lived on "lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar."

Lately, however, Gwyneth said they were "a little bit sick of it" and wanted to branch out.

Her change of heart had led her to reincorporate wheat and dairy-based products back into her eating schedule.

"I'm getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese," the Oscar winner admitted. "There, I said it. A little pasta."

Despite having eased her previously strict diet rules, Gwyneth explained she still believed in broadly following a Paleo philosophy, describing it as a "good template" for "eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible" that are "very local and seasonal".