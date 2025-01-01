Sophie Turner sparks breakup rumours after 'unfollowing' boyfriend

Sophie Turner has sparked split rumours by "unfollowing" her boyfriend on social media.

On Thursday, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Game of Thrones actress was no longer following Peregrine Pearson on Instagram.

While Turner's account still includes several photos of the British aristocrat, he is no longer tagged in any of them.

A post from October, in which the star celebrated Pearson's 30th birthday, remains on her feed.

Representatives for Turner have not yet commented on the breakup speculation.

The 29-year-old was first linked to Pearson in November 2023, when they were photographed together in Paris.

Previously, Turner was married to Joe Jonas from 2019 until their divorce was finalised in September 2024.

The former couple share two daughters; Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

And in an interview for Harper's Bazaar published last October, Turner admitted she was desperate to return to the U.K. following her split from the Jonas Brothers singer.

"I'm so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family," she said. "I was away for so long - six years - and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn't have those key experiences with each other."