Harvey Fierstein to receive lifetime achievement prize at 2025 Tony Awards

Harvey Fierstein is to be honoured with a special prize at the 2025 Tony Awards.

On Thursday, officials from the Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that the actor-writer will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre at a ceremony to be held on 8 June.

"Harvey Fierstein's contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy," said Heather Hitchens, president and chief executive of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to honour him with this year's Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award, and can't wait to celebrate one of our icons at the Tony Awards on June 8th."

Over the course of his career, Fierstein has won four Tony Awards.

He scored wins for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for Torch Song Trilogy back in 1983, and Best Book of a Musical for La Cage Aux Folles in 1984.

The 72-year-old also scored Best Actor in a Musical for playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray in 2003, a role he reprised for the Hairspray Live! TV special in 2016.

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include the likes of Carol Channing, James Earl Jones, Angela Lansbury, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will be held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Nominations will be announced on 1 May.