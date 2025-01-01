Dylan Meyer confirms Kristen Stewart wedding

Dylan Meyer has confirmed her wedding to Kristen Stewart by sharing photos from the special day.

The screenwriter and Twilight actress tied the knot at the Casita Del Campo restaurant in Los Angeles on 20 April.

While Kristen has not yet commented on the nuptials, Dylan took to Instagram on Thursday to post two snaps from the wedding, in which the happy couple are depicted embracing and sharing a sweet kiss.

"I do," she wrote in the caption. "I really really really really really do."

In one image, The Wrong Girls director is seen sporting a white dress with sheer panelling on the bodice and black ribbon tied in her hair, while the Personal Shopper star is wearing a beige two-piece suit.

Accordingly, friends of the newlyweds were quick to post congratulatory messages.

"Hottest couple and I'm literally crying," gushed popstar Rita Ora, while musician Kim Gordon commented, "Huge congrats."

And actress Ashley Benson, who attended the intimate nuptials with her husband Brandon Davis, praised: "Just the sweetest ever. Love you guys."

Kristen and Dylan, 37, started dating in August 2019 and got engaged two years later.

Back in 2022, the Oscar nominee discussed potential wedding plans during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealing she was thinking of throwing a "big party or something".

"We might just go do it this weekend, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards," the 35-year-old said at the time. "I just want to do it, you know? I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner."