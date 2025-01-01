Julia Garner keen to star in Silver Surfer spin-off movie

Julia Garner would love for her Marvel character to get her own solo spin-off movie.

The Ozark actress will make her debut as the mysterious Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the titular foursome.

While the future of Silver Surfer is currently unknown, Garner is in full support of her character getting a starring role in a spin-off.

"A hundred per cent, I would love to do that," she told Entertainment Weekly. "The Silver Surfer is such a cool character, and I feel like it's so rare to be presented with any sort of mystery in this day and age. So any kind of energy like that on screen, I know I want to see that, so that would be awesome if that happened."

However, when asked if Shalla-Bal will feature in upcoming Marvel movies, such as Avengers: Doomsday, the 31-year-old actress gave a vague response.

"Oh my God, I wish I could answer that question, but I don't have an answer, honestly. I was just happy to be a part of this movie. But we'll see," she replied, having previously noted that she has to be "so cryptic about everything, otherwise I'm going to have Marvel come after me".

After forging a career with roles in TV shows such as Ozark, Inventing Anna and Dirty John and independent films like The Assistant, Garner signed up for the huge blockbuster because she wanted to reach "a different kind of audience".

"I don't expect everybody to watch Ozark or Anna or The Assistant. Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel - it's reaching a different kind of audience," she added.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on 25 July.