Ben Affleck refuses to believe Kevin Costner remembers him as extra on Field of Dreams set

Ben Affleck rejects the idea that Kevin Costner remembers him and Matt Damon working as extras on his 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

The childhood friends started their acting careers as background extras in movie productions that were shooting in Boston, where they grew up.

Fields of Dreams star Costner said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year that he remembered Affleck and Damon being extras in a sequence filmed at Boston baseball stadium Fenway Park.

However, during an appearance on the same talk show this week, the Argo director insisted that wasn't possible.

"Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us, because we were not memorable," Affleck stated. "We were, like, just annoying - you know what I mean? - and there were a lot of people there. It's sweet of him to say that, but I'm pretty sure he remembers, like, the actors with lines."

The Good Will Hunting star added that he felt like he was "seeing God" when he saw Costner and his co-star James Earl Jones on the set. He also recalled being impressed by the Dances with Wolves star's batting skills.

"We went and it was like two days in Fenway Park. Everything about it felt so big time," he recounted. "I remember, we thought we knew that actors were kind of fraudulent, and Costner took batting practice and we were ready for him to be (bad at it). And I will say, he banged a bunch of balls off the Green Monster (Fenway Park's high left-field wall). (He) hit a ball out of the park. He was so impressive."

In Costner's recollection of the story last year, he claimed he "absolutely" remembered the duo, who "had this big enthusiasm" and "were on fire".

After appearing in films during the late '80s and early '90s, Damon and Affleck gained prominence for writing and starring in 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar.