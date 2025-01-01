Brandi Glanville rushed to hospital amid mysterious health battle

Brandi Glanville was recently rushed to hospital after being unable to move her neck for several hours.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed on social media that she called an ambulance due to a mysterious health problem.

"My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed," she wrote in a new X post. "I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

In a separate post, the 52-year-old reality star shared a photo of her arm hooked up to an IV drip and a health care form, writing, "I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill."

Brandi's update comes as she battles facial disfigurement caused by suspected "parasites".

For almost two years, she has been dealing with an unknown medical condition and has yet to receive an explanation or diagnosis.

Taking to social media last week, the TV personality shared a photo of a brown liquid that she said had been drained from her face.

"The clear plaque sitting on top like oily wax is produced all day by my face," she wrote at the time. "It drains down, eroding my teeth. I can't see & have 2 hard lumps under my left cheek bone. 1 on back of neck & jawbone."

Brandi also made a plea for a specialist doctor, writing, "I need infectious disease Dr. that specializes in fungal infections? HELP."

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, the Bravo star revealed she has spent "over six figures" trying to get to the bottom of her health problem.

"I'm out of funds. I'm out over six figures at this point. I don't have the means to go anywhere at this point," she admitted. "I'm online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It's exhausting. It's all-consuming."