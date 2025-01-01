Blake Lively hints at Justin Baldoni legal drama during Time100 speech

Blake Lively hinted at her ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni during her speech at the Time100 Gala on Thursday night.

The Gossip Girl star took to the stage at the New York gala after being named one of the magazine's 100 most influential people of 2025.

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," Blake told the audience, seemingly referring to the ongoing legal battle, before discussing the "feeling of being a woman who has a voice today".

Blake's inclusion in the Time 100 list comes four months after she filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director for creating a "hostile" work environment and sexual harassment.

Justin, who has denied the allegations, subsequently filed his own lawsuit against the actress, her husband Ryan Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of defamation, civil extortion and other claims.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026.

Elsewhere in her speech, Blake paid tribute to her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, who was in the audience, and revealed she had survived "the worst crime someone can commit against a woman".

"I've watched her conceal her raw and undeserved shame my entire life, so as her daughter, being asked to share this today, is monumental," she said, according to footage shared on social media. "If we name it, we change it."

The A Simple Favor actress went on to share details of the attack, which took place before she was born.

"My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born," she said.

Blake divulged that her mother is still "alive today" because she heard a woman with a similar experience tell her story on the radio.

"She was saved by a woman whose name she'll never know. I am alive, and standing with you all here today, being honoured, because of a woman whose name I'll never know," she continued. "I am here, my mom is here, because that woman not only survived, but she told others how."