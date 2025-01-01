Megyn Kelly slams Blake Lively's Time100 honour

Megyn Kelly has described Blake Lively's Time100 honour as "a ridiculous joke".

The U.S. journalist has hit out at the Gossip Girl actress, who was named one of the magazine's 100 most influential people of 2025.

"It's a ridiculous joke," Kelly told the Daily Mail at the New York event on Thursday night. "She shouldn't be here. She has no influence over anything."

The political commentator then claimed that Lively had launched a "fake MeToo allegation" against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, who she sued in December for creating a "hostile" work environment and sexual harassment.

"She's lived to regret doing it because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart," Kelly alleged. "And so for her to be honoured for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal."

The 54-year-old then went on to slam Time, claiming the publication is "looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong".

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly joked that she planned to take a photo with Lively and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they both "provided (her) with so many hours of content" for her news podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Other celebrities named in the magazine's 100 most influential people of 2025 list include Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Ed Sheeran, Demi Moore, Nikki Glaser, Snoop Dogg, Jon M. Chu and Serena Williams.

Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, is suing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others for defamation, civil extortion and other claims. Their case is set for trial in March 2026.