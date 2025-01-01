Gwyneth Paltrow 'will not stand' for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex feud rumours

Gwyneth Paltrow refuses to be "a pawn" in the "clickbait" narrative that she's in a feud with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Talented Mr. Ripley actress has once again shut down the suggestion that she and Meghan are embroiled in a feud over their competing lifestyle businesses.

When asked if the rumours were true on The World's First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster on Thursday, Gwyneth replied, "You know what I won't be at this point in my life? I won't be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f**king clickbait."

The Goop founder added that she didn't want to be involved in a press narrative that pits women against each other.

"Leave us out of it. Don't do that. I will not stand for that," she said, before reiterating that she has no issue with Meghan launching her lifestyle brand As Ever.

"Again, I wish Meghan nothing but the best. Like, it's so great what she's doing. I'm proud of her. Every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do," she stated.

In March, the Avengers star silenced the feud rumours with a tongue-in-cheek video on her Instagram Stories in which she panned the camera around to show the former Suits actress sitting at her kitchen table.

Earlier that month, Gwyneth told Vanity Fair that there was plenty of room for the both of them to run lifestyle businesses.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," she noted. "I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

The actress launched Goop as a wellness advice newsletter in 2008 but it has since expanded into a successful e-commerce business.

Meghan launched As Ever earlier this month with a line of jams, honey and teas, all of which sold out within an hour.