Selma Blair in remission from multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair has revealed she is "truly in remission" from multiple sclerosis.

The 52-year-old Cruel Intentions icon shared that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018 - but has now provided an encouraging update.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Friday, the American star said that she has fought back the effects of the neurological disorder and is "truly in remission".

She told the outlet, "I am doing amazingly well. I've been feeling great for about a year... I am finally well enough to really, genuinely ... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

It has been seven years since Blair shared her diagnosis with the world, and while there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, the symptoms can diminish or disappear entirely for stretches of time.

Now that she is feeling in good strength, the Legally Blonde star opened up about her plans for the future.

She told the outlet, "It's funny, I haven't spent enough time having dreams. And now it's like, what are my dreams?"

Reflecting on how the condition affected her after her diagnosis, she recalled, "You're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day.

"And now it's like, wait, I realise I don't know what my goals are."