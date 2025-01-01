Rocco Ritchie brutally mocks fellow nepo babies

Rocco Ritchie has brutally mocked modern nepo babies.

The 24-year-old artist is the son of music megastar Madonna, 66, and action movie director Guy Ritchie, 56, making him, by definition, a nepotism baby.

In recent years, certain offspring living in the spotlight have been routinely savaged for owing their careers to the star power of their parents.

In a new interview with Fantastic Man, Rocco appeared to agree that children of stars lack true creativity and fail to create impressive works of art.

He mused, "I always think it's funny that back in the day, some of the most beautiful cathedrals that were ever built would be built by generation after generation of the same family.

"And now, if you are born from a family - and I'm not saying this is wrong - you start looking at nepo babies and they are not the most interesting bunch, are they?"

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Rocco - who has appeared on stage with his mother and whose paternal grandparents married into British nobility - explained he preferred to socialise with skateboarders instead of the high society friends found around his family.

He told the magazine, "Straight away, I was like, this is the place. Best years of my life. I mean, how much fun are upper-class people? Not that much fun."