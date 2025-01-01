Spencer Pratt shares secret to successful marriage with Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt has shared the secrets to his marital success with wife Heidi Montag.

Reality TV fans will recall watching Pratt, 41, and Montag, 38, falling for each other when they starred on the iconic MTV show The Hills in the mid noughties.

The couple tied-the-knot in 2008 - with their wedding featuring on the show - and later welcomed sons Gunner, seven, and Ryker, two.

Speaking to the New York Post, Pratt said laughter has been a key element to their happiness, explaining, "I always go back to comedy. Heidi's so funny. I have a lot of dark humour."

He added, "My mom always calls her like all Pollyanna or Mary Poppins because pre our house burning down, we had a lot of like first world problems, real-life problems, and she always just stayed so positive."

The reality star also insisted, "It's just more Heidi being an angel that makes it a lot easier. I always say like, 'I don't know if marriage would work out if I wasn't married to you.'"

The Pratt-Montag house was one of over 18,000 properties that were destroyed by wildfires in Los Angeles in January this year - but the Pratt Daddy Crystals founder has shared that having a clean slate has proven to be unexpectedly positive, including the fact that his wife has suddenly found success as a pop singer.

He said, "Once your house burns down and your whole town, you start really believing anything's possible.

"I was always like, 'Crystals. Manifesting. Put positive energy (out there).' And then your whole life, starting from zero, you're like, anything can happen. So, it is unbelievable."

Montag is scheduled to perform in London this summer as one of the singers on the line-up for the Mighty Hoopla festival.