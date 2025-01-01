Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace tie the knot

Actors Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace are now married.

The Welsh actor and Australian actress announced their marriage in a joint Instagram post on Friday. They shared a grainy vintage-style video in which they exchanged vows and kissed on a hill overlooking the ocean.

They later toasted their marriage by clinking glasses and sipping Champagne in front of the sunset.

In the caption, they indicated that they would throw a full wedding bash at a later date, writing, "Mr & Mrs Gruffudd (heart emoji)... Marriage now, wedding later."

Bianca, 32, has already updated her Instagram bio to "Bianca Gruffudd".

The Titanic actor, 51, was previously married to his 102 Dalmatians co-star Alice Evans for 14 years, from 2007 until 2021, when she announced their separation on X.

"Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," she wrote at the time. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."

The split was well-publicised and acrimonious, with Alice and Ioan making allegations against each other publicly, but they finally finalised their divorce in July 2023.

However, they are still locked in a bitter legal battle over spousal support and the custody of their daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

The Fantastic Four actor started dating the Elvis actress in 2021 and they got engaged last year.