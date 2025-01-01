Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre dies aged 41

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has died at the age of 41.

Her family announced on Saturday that the prominent campaigner had died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia, where the American had lived for several years.

"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," the family said in a statement to People. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."

They continued, "There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Western Australia police confirmed that they were called to a home in the Neergabby area on Friday night, where Giuffre was found unresponsive. She was declared dead on the scene and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

The news comes just weeks after Giuffre claimed she had been seriously injured in a car accident and had been given "four days to live". However, local police later disputed the severity of the collision.

Giuffre previously claimed she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell and trafficked by late billionaire Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and forced to have sex with influential men, including Prince Andrew, as a teenager.

The royal, who denied all of the claims, reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022. In a statement at the time, Andrew expressed regret for his association with Epstein, but there was no admission of liability.

Epstein died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial, while Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in Epstein's sex trafficking ring in 2022.