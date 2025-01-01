Ryan Reynolds continues father's family tradition with his four children

Ryan Reynolds has revealed the family tradition he continues with his four children.

The Canadian actor revealed to People that his late father James, who died in 2015, started a coin-collecting tradition which he has kept up with his own children.

"Every year he sent away to the Canadian Mint and he would buy the packet of coins. It was probably $15 and it wasn't very extravagant, but every year, all my brothers, we all have from the year we're born to the last time he did it," he divulged.

"My youngest daughter, Betty, is kind of obsessed with it. That's sort of our thing. We actually travelled to the Canadian Mint, and... I felt like I was taking my dad with us and I do the same thing. I get them a package. They don't even know. I mean, they know, but they don't care yet. They will later maybe."

The Deadpool actor, who shares three daughters and a son with his wife Blake Lively, also shared his belief that his father would have "benefitted" from raising girls instead of having only boys.

"I think my dad, being a father of four boys, if he had met these three little girls that we have, I think it would've changed profoundly if I really do," he explained. "Obviously, they changed me profoundly, but he really would've benefitted. I think actually, I know this sounds maybe like a stretch... but I think his health would've improved if he'd been able to spend some time with them."

James Chester Reynolds died in 2015 at age 74 after living with Parkinson's disease for almost twenty years.