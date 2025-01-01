Jurassic World Rebirth composer Alexandre Desplat does not want to 'embarrass' franchise with score

Alexandre Desplat hopes he will not be "embarrassing" the Jurassic Park/World franchise with his 'Rebirth' score.

The 63-year-old composer has taken over conducting duties from Michael Giacchino as he has quit the series after three films; 2015's 'Jurassic World', 2018's 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and 2022's 'Jurassic World Dominion'.

However, despite Alexandre having two Academy Awards for Best Original Score to his name - 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' in 2015, and 'The Shape of Water' in 2018 - he is feeling pressure to impress Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 'Jurassic Park' flick.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I hope that when he hears the score, he'll be happy, and that I won't be embarrassing the franchise with what I wrote.

"John Williams' wings are flying above us, so I do hope Spielberg enjoys the score.

"We'll see. Maybe I'll be fired! You never know.

"Every score John Williams has written has become an iconic score, so it's quite a daunting task.

"At first, you're excited, then panic comes along because you realise that you're taking over from a fabulous composer who invented so many great things that the whole planet knows.

"You try to find your way through that."

Esteemed composer and conductor John Williams produced legendary scores for many Steven Spielberg movies, including 'Jurassic Park', 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial', 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'Jaws' to name a few, and he has been an inspiration to Desplat.

However, he "would never have dared" to consult Williams before he arranged the 105-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir for the score because Alexandre doesn't think he'd have an answer for him or opinion on his work.

Alexandre - whose music piece will be heard when the film is released in July 2025 - said: "John Williams is a very iconic composer that you don't call on the telephone every morning to ask his opinion about what the heck you're doing.

"So, I would never have dared asking him anything.

"I have too much respect for him. I'm much too humbled to think he'd have an answer to me. I tried to be as good as I can be."

As he wanted to "pay homage" to John's theme in the film, Alexandre thought "how and where" he could "inject some of [his] theme as a reminder" of how significant the original sound is, by using a "mainly orchestral" piece.

He explained: "You try to make it your own, and at the same time, pay homage to Williams' music, and try to find your own way through that by inventing new themes and ideas, but staying in the same artistic zone as the scores of the franchise."

'Jurassic World Rebirth' continues where events in 'Jurassic World Dominion' finished, with operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) heading up a "team of skilled operatives" who are going to the "most dangerous place on Earth" - the island research facility for the original 'Jurassic Park'.

Director Gareth Edwards revealed that Alexandre's score gave him "chills".

He said: "Like the epic dinosaurs in our film, Alexandre is the last of his kind, a rare species with the talent and knowledge to orchestrate his own classical scores.

"If studios could clone him, they would.

"Until science finds a way, I'll happily settle for those goosebump-inducing memories of hearing his music at Abbey Road as he conducted a one-hundred-piece orchestra for our 'little' Jurassic movie. Chills."