Emma Mackey to play White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Narnia film

Emma Mackey has been offered the role of the White Witch in Greta Gerwig's 'Chronicles of Narnia' film.

The ‘Sex Education’ actress with reunite with her ‘Barbie’ director on Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of C.S. Lewis' iconic fantasy novels for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackey, 29, will star as Jadis the White Witch – the role previously played by Tilda Swinton in 2005’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ and its two sequels.

Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ feature is set to tackle the sixth novel of the series, ‘The Magician’s Nephew’.

Along with directing, Gerwig has written the script.

While Deadline previously reported that singer Charlie XCX was being considered for the role of the White Witch, THR reports that Mackey beat off competition from ‘The Substance’ star Margaret Qualley for the part.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig has also reportedly been offered a role in the film, according to Deadline.

While conversations are at a "super early" stage, it’s unknown which character he would be playing, and it's yet to be seen if he'll actually sign on the dotted line.

In 2018, Netflix announced it would be making a new movie adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ fantasy series of the same name, and signed Gerwig to direct the project two years later.

While updates on the ‘Narnia’ flick have been slow since then, it was recently reported that Gerwig had successfully convinced the streaming giant to give her film an extended run on IMAX screens globally.