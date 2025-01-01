George Clooney doesn't like his dyed black hair either

George Clooney has admitted he is not keen on his new hair colour.

Earlier this year, Hollywood's most famous silver fox dyed his hair black for his new role as journalist Edward R. Murrow in the Broadway production, Good Night, and Good Luck.

On Thursday, the Ocean's Eleven actor was honoured with a framed caricature to be displayed at long-time celebrity hang-out Sardi's restaurant in Manhattan's Theater District and he immediately remarked on his former likeness.

"I like the hair colour. It's much better than my hair colour right now," George joked, reports Page Six. "That's better. It's grey, mostly grey. There we are, thank you so much."

In March, George told The New York Times that his wife, Amal Clooney, would not be a fan of his new do.

"My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair," admitted the 63-year-old filmmaker.

"My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop," he added, referring to their seven-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

George's portrait now hangs alongside many other famous Broadway and film stars, such as Barbra Streisand, Whoopi Goldberg and Hugh Jackman.

It is expected that the Hollywood star will return to his natural hair colour when the show closes in June.