Drew Barrymore won't have work done on her face anytime soon

Drew Barrymore has shared her thoughts on ageing gracefully.

In a recent behind-the-scenes moment on The Drew Barrymore Show, the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial actress was asked by an audience member how she managed to keep looking good.

"I haven't done anything and I want to try and stay that way... but I also am like, do whatever works for you. The only thing I do know is don't judge other people because they do things differently," she responded.

"We're all on our own path and we have to support each other," she told the crowd.

Drew, who turned 50 in February, also admitted she can struggle with her imperfections.

"I see a lot of turkey neck or I have a lot of other times where I'm like, 'Oh wow, we're there now,'" she shared.

The former child star candidly told the audience that she's trying not to be so critical of her appearance as she gets older.

"I want to tell myself not to be so mean to myself. How many beautiful moments do we even get the privilege of seeing our reflection and that person looking back at us is us? So, the kinder, more patient, more resilient, more loving, embracing, less dismissive that we can be, the better it is for our mental game and spiritual game, which affects the face," she continued.

"A smile is better than any lipstick you'll buy, and internal dialogue that isn't so eviscerating of ourselves and so quick to catch a flaw. Who says that's the flaw, by the way, that might be someone else's favourite thing about you... How ironic. It isn't how you look, it's how you feel."