Cindy Crawford recalls how her parents discovered her brother had leukemia

Cindy Crawford has revealed the unusual way her parents discovered her brother was seriously ill.

In a recent episode of the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast, Cindy opened up about her late brother Jeffrey's leukaemia diagnosis.

According to the supermodel, it was the aftermath of a smacking which led to the diagnosis of the two-year-old boy.

"I know this sounds very, like, child abuse, but, you know, we definitely were spanked as kids. My mother, she would say, 'Go to your room, you're getting a spanking," she told co-hosts Kelly Corrigan and Christy Turlington Burns.

After one particular spanking, Cindy recalled her mother being "freaked out" as her father's punishment had left a handprint mark on his son.

Cindy, 59, remembered her mother telling her father, "You can't be hitting the kids that hard, you know, that's not a spanking" to which her dad replied, "No, I swear I barely touched them."

"And then later that week, we found out that he had leukaemia, so I think that that was it. My dad... he never could spank again," she went on. "One of the symptoms of leukaemia is you bruise super easily."

At the time, an eight-year-old Cindy did not understand the implications of her brother's diagnosis.

"I didn't really feel it as a kid, and I didn't know and we knew he was sick, but we didn't really know what was going on," she revealed.

In an interview last year on the podcast, Cindy admitted having come to terms with the "survivor's guilt" she experienced after Jeffrey died when he was three years old.

She shared, "I realised, and my mom wouldn't have known to say this, she was 26 years old and had just lost a child, but I needed to hear, 'Yes, we're so sad that Jeff died, but we're so happy you are here.'"