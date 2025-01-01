Hailee Steinfeld was in awe of Michael B. Jordan's dual performance in Sinners

Hailee Steinfeld was in awe watching Michael B. Jordan play two distinct characters on the set of Sinners.

In Ryan Coogler's new supernatural horror, the Creed actor plays twins Smoke and Stack, the latter of which has a romantic history with Steinfeld's character Mary.

The 28-year-old told Collider that she was blown away watching him take on the challenge of playing twins.

"(He) was working double time, overtime, all of the above with playing two roles in this - and not just two roles, but two of the most complex and nuanced characters that have ever been written. How do you do that?" she remarked, noting that the pressure of playing two characters in one film would "eat (her) alive".

"He's so, so, so talented. A lot of people have been asking us how challenging it was - it was, don't get me wrong - but he made it so easy for all of us. I don't know how he did it."

The Hawkeye actress explained that Jordan made his characters so distinctive that she could tell which one he was by his energy and how he carried himself when he arrived on set.

"One thing that I was fascinated by the entire time was that he would walk on the set as one twin, and it was clear as day who he was and what we were doing," Steinfeld shared, noting that she felt more of a connection to Jordan when he was playing Stack.

"He and I actually talk about this all the time, how there was this natural connection and draw that I would have with Michael as Stack, and then, when he'd come on set as Smoke, I didn't really interact with him very much. He was with Wunmi (Mosaku)," she added, referring to the actress who plays Smoke's partner Annie.

Sinners is now playing in cinemas.