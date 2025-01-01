Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spark engagement rumours at birthday bash

Bradley Cooper was by Gigi Hadid's side as she celebrated her 30th birthday at a party in New York City.

Gigi and Cooper walked hand-in-hand as they headed into the party at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Hadid was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumours.

The actor - who shares daughter Lea De Seine, eight, with ex Irina Shayk - and Gigi, who shares daughter Khai, four, with ex Zayn Malik, are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step," People magazine reported earlier this year.

As Hadid rang in three decades, she was surrounded by a star-studded circle of family and friends, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Ratajkowski, Will Arnett and Hadid's sister, Bella.

The group gathered in Le Chalet, a cocktail bar in the building, to sing Happy Birthday to Hadid as she blew out the candles on her cake. Cooper stayed close to the model the whole night.

Hadid and Cooper were first romantically linked in early October 2023, when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village.

Hadid later revealed they first crossed paths at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend's child.