Terri Irwin responds to son Robert's sex symbol status

Terri Irwin, widow of the late wildlife warrior Steve Irwin, has spoken out about their son's newfound status as a sex symbol.

Robert has been cultivating a burgeoning career in entertainment over the past year or so.

He co-hosted the Australian version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and has been announced as the first celebrity competitor on the next US season of Dancing With The Stars.

He also stars in a smouldering campaign for Aussie underwear brand Bonds that launched earlier this month.

"Steve used to say to me, 'It wasn't until I started filming and became the Crocodile Hunter that girls looked at me twice,'" Irwin recalled in an interview with Stellar magazine.

"So on one hand, cool for Robert to have flattering attention, and on the other hand, it's a lot."

In September next year, Irwin will mark 20 years since Steve's death following an encounter with a stingray off the coast of Port Douglas in Far North Queensland. She says she isn't looking to find love again.

"I'm sure there are a lot of lovely people out there in the world, but I did find my happily-ever-after, and I think I still have a lot of love in my life," she shared.

"So I'm lonely for Steve, but I'm not lonely. I never mourn being on my own and not being in a relationship. I think we need to say that."