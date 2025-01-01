Gary Oldman returns to stage after 37 years

Gary Oldman has opened to rave reviews in a one-man show at York's Theatre Royal.

The production of Krapp's Last Tape by Samuel Beckett marks a homecoming for Oldman, who began his professional acting career at the venue in Ben Travers' Thark in 1979.

Oldman single-handedly directs, set-designs and performs the existential one-act monologue, which follows the story of a crabby writer who sits down, as he does every year, on his 69th birthday to tape-record all that has happened over the past 12 months. As he listens to the voices of his younger selves, a sense of yearning and regret slowly creeps in.

It's Oldman's first stage appearance in nearly four decades, since he starred at London's Royal Court in Serious Money.

WhatsonStage called it a " meticulous and detailed performance"; the Guardian reviewed it as "a startling piece of theatre"; and the Financial Times decreed that "Gary Oldman brings deft humour and mesmerising stillness to Krapp's Last Tape".

Oldman, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill in the drama Darkest Hour, has had a long and colourful career on the big screen, and is best known for roles such as Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy, and Sirius Black in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

He is currently starring as Jackson Lamb in the hit Apple TV drama Slow Horses.