Zach Lipovsky teases twists and surprises in Final Destination: Bloodlines

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' viewers will immediately be "thrown for a loop".

Director Zach Lipovsky - who has helmed the movie with Adam Stein - has offered some teases about the sixth installment of the horror franchise and told how the opening sequence will differ to what has come before.

He told SFX magazine: “For this film, the first premonition takes place in 1969.

"There are lots of deaths during the premonition, which is what normally happens in the opening sequence of a 'Final Destination' movie, but we then come out of the eye of a different person in the modern day. That’s new.

"For a lot of fans, I think that’s going to immediately throw them for a loop. It’s going to make them lean forward to try and figure out what’s going on.”

And as the film progresses, the directors found "delight" and making it unpredictable as to who would die next.

Zach added: "As moviegoers, we love it when you have to lean forward in your seat because a movie is being unpredictable. We switch up a lot of the predictability, including who’s going to die next and how they are going to die. You might think it’s one person, but it’s not. There’s a delight in that.”

Meanwhile, James Wong - who directed the original 2000 'Final Destination' and 2006's third movie - recently admitted he didn't expect the franchise to run for as long as it has, but he is "super happy" that it is still going.

He told Bloody Disgusting: "I thought the fifth was the end, the capper, because it kind of reverted back to the first one, but I’m super happy that they’re doing it.

"I have no idea what the sixth one’s about. I’m excited to learn as well as, hopefully, the audience. Craig [Perry, franchise producer] says people love the trailer and people love the movie in test screenings, so I’m excited for it.

"To be honest with you, I never expected that movie would go beyond the first one, so I’m just tickled.

"'Final Destination' delivers on a film-to-film basis. I think that’s why it survived."

Reflecting on what makes 'Final Destination' different to other horror series, the director explained his franchise focuses on the personification of death as the true antagonist, rather than a singular villain, such as Freddy Krueger or Jason from the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Friday the 13th' franchises respectively.

He said: "Other franchises are based on the charisma of the killer, or the lack of charisma sometimes. The teenagers are really just fodder for the kill, and the fun is watching how Jason or Freddy kills them.

"For 'Final Destination', death itself is interchangeable within our lives. It could come from any direction. You don’t have to be at Camp Crystal Lake in order to to encounter the killer. The killer’s all around us.

"I think that idea is what makes it long lasting. It could be anything in the room that you’re in or the place that you’re travelling."