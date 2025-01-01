Michelle Williams didn't know 'what situations she'd find herself in' with Dying for Sex

Michelle Williams signed up for her new miniseries Dying for Sex before knowing about all of the show's intimate scenes.

In the comedy-drama, the Oscar-nominated actress plays Molly, who explores the complexities of her sexual desires for the first time after being diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Michelle revealed that she signed up for the show with her family's full support despite not knowing all of the "sexual situations" Molly would end up in.

"When you sign on to a limited series, you don't have (the scripts for) all of the episodes. I don't know what situations I'm going to find myself in. What are the sexual encounters going to be like? What am I going to be asked to do?" she recalled.

"So I was like: 'Hey family, I think I'm going to go make this really wild show about sex, and I don't know what's going to happen. Are we cool, are we in for the ride for this one?' And my amazing family backed me and told me to go for it."

The Brokeback Mountain star noted that she worked with intimacy coordinators for the first time, particularly during a "kink party" sequence.

"For the kink party episode, we actually had two intimacy co-ordinators on set," she said. "There was a lot of intimacy to co-ordinate on those scenes."

Dying for Sex is a true story based on Molly Kochan, who, after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer, embarked on a journey of sexual exploration and shared her experiences on a podcast with her best friend Nikki Boyer.

Michelle pointed out that Molly had "no shame" and "no guilt" while talking about her sexual encounters on her podcast, so she "tried to take that perspective to those on-set experiences".

Dying for Sex is available to stream on Disney+.