Chase Sui Wonders was 'really nervous' auditioning for Seth Rogen's new show

Chase Sui Wonders has admitted she was "really nervous" auditioning for Seth Rogen's new show with the man himself.

The 28-year-old actress stars as Quinn Hackett in the new Apple TV+ comedy The Studio, co-created by Seth.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Chase recalled having to improvise alongside the Superbad star as part of her callback audition.

"As soon as I got the audition in my inbox, I read it, and then I read it again like, 'Really? This is insane,'" the actress recalled. "I did the callback with Seth, and he said, 'Let's toss the script and just riff.'"

"Suddenly, I'm improving with Seth Rogen after meeting him for the very first time on Zoom," she continued of the experience. "I was really nervous, so thank god my character's energy is nervous in the show."

The series also stars Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn and features A-list cameos from Zac Efron, Zoë Kravitz, Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, Steve Buscemi and more.

"It's crazy when you're surrounded by so many comedy legends," Chase admitted. "It feels like a lot of pressure to be funny."

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star added that she has a "deep relationship with comedy" and screen comedians like Mike Myers, Jack Black and Rowan Atkinson made her want to become an actor.

In The Studio, which began airing on 26 March, Rogen plays the new head of Continental Studios who must balance his desire to make creatively fulfilling films with making the studio money. Quinn is his assistant-turned-junior executive.