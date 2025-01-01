Ice Cube shares how he measures a film's success

Ice Cube has revealed how he measures the success of his films.

While the Hollywood industry typically measures a film's success by its box office takings, the rapper/actor cares more about giving audiences a good time in the cinema.

Explaining the best part of bringing back his Friday franchise, Cube told The Hollywood Reporter, "Hearing people laugh in the theatre. Hearing how much people enjoy it. Having quotable lines that they take to their regular life, like 'Bye Felicia,' or something like that. That's when a movie is great to me. It's not how much money you make. No, it's how many times people can watch it and enjoy it. That's really the measuring stick."

Cube, real name O'Shea Jackson, wrote, produced and starred in the first Friday film back in 1995 as well as its sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next. He has been working on a fourth instalment in the stoner comedy series for several years and finally reached a deal with Warner Bros. to write and star in Last Friday earlier this month.

When asked if he felt pressure delivering a sequel more than 20 years after the last instalment, he insisted, "There's no pressure because I'm working with the best in the business."

He continued, "With each movie you do, you have to make it good and great. You can't just expect people to spend their time and money on something that's not worth it. The fun of making people laugh is actually working with things in current times and people and personalities that draw laughter, some reality, so you're gonna have fun."