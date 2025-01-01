Mike Myers explains his 'anger' over President Donald Trump's outbursts about Canada

Mike Myers has admitted he is 'angry' over President Donald Trump's comments about Canada.

The 61-year-old comedian raised eyebrows when he appeared on Saturday Night Live at the beginning of March wearing a t-shirt protesting against Trump's ambition to take over Canada.

His t-shirt featured the Canadian flag and a bold statement declaring, "Canada is not for sale" - and the star has explained he has also been unimpressed by comments made by Elon Musk in recent months.

Speaking to the New York Times, the Austin Powers star admitted, "I got angrier and angrier," as he contemplated Musk's quip that "Canada is not a real county" and President Trump's "51st state" ambitions.

He explained, "What happened came from my ankles and from my brain and from my heart, and it was not about me - it was about my country. I wanted to send a message home to say that I'm with you, you know."

Myers added, "What's happened has really hurt our feelings. We love America. We love you guys. We don't understand what this madness is."

President Trump has seemingly goaded Canadians since before his re-election in 2024 as he has teased his fantasy of making the North American nation part of the USA.

On Monday, Canadians will go to the polls for the 2025 federal election where voters will decide which party will lead the North American country - and who will be the next Prime Minister.

In the run-up to the vote, pollsters have struggled to predict who will win - however, many predictions on the eve of the vote have suggested the Liberals will win a modest majority after the count.