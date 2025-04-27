RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has died at the age of 44.

The Filipino-American drag performer, singer, and actress, whose real name was Bianca Castro, had her right leg amputated earlier this month due to a severe infection.

On Sunday, the reality star's family took over her Instagram account to issue a statement revealing she had tragically passed away.

A message stated, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends."

The statement continued, "A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."

The statement went on to declare that the star's legacy would be "love, courage, and light" that would "remain forever".

The statement concluded, "In Loving Memory of Bianca Castro-Arabejo (Jiggly Caliente) November 29, 1980 - April 27, 2025."

Jiggly Caliente was a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012, taking part in the fourth season of the show, and finishing eighth.

She returned to the franchise as a contestant in season six of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2021 - and was later made a judge of Drag Race Philippines in 2022 and she continued to feature on the show until her death.