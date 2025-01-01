Anna Kendrick shares thoughts on Rebel Wilson's marriage

Anna Kendrick has shared her thoughts on Rebel Wilson's marriage.

The 39-year-old American actress co-starred with Australian star Wilson, 45, in the Pitch Perfect film series.

Over the years, Kendrick was thrilled to see her friend meet and fall for Latvian fashion designer Ramona Agruma, 41 - and the ladies are also parents to a daughter named Royce.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Kendrick shared her delight at seeing her friend fall for Agruma, saying, "Honestly, Rebel's the most unique person that I know and I couldn't really picture who she was going to end up with.

"And then we all (the Pitch Perfect cast) met Ramona and I swear to God, it was like, 'Oh, my God. There's another one. There's a second one that's walking the earth.' And they found each other. It's so right."

Wilson also shared her thoughts on the romance during the co-interview, gushing, "My life has definitely changed a lot in the last three years. It just went (in) a totally different direction, which I feel very grateful for. I'm very lucky."

Kendrick added, "It's very punk rock that you have a wife. But then I'm like, 'You're a wife. What the f**k?'"

Wilson and Agruma went public with their relationship in 2022 and went on to marry twice in 2024 - first in an Italian ceremony that September, and again in Australia that December.