Rupert Grint secretly welcomes second child

Rupert Grint has welcomed a second child - with fans oblivious to the fact he was due to become a father again.

The 36-year-old Harry Potter star has been in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome, 33, since 2011 and together they welcomed a daughter named Wednesday in 2020.

Now the couple have been spotted out with a new baby after secretly welcoming a second bundle of joy.

Details of the birth have not yet been made public, but on Sunday The Sun shared photographs of the Ron Weasley actor walking around the streets of London clutching an infant to his chest.

With a beaming smile, the Hollywood star was joined by his partner - and the mother and father duo passed their latest baby between them.

In 2021, Grint shared a rare insight into his experience as a father, gushing to Entertainment Tonight, "I'm absolutely loving being a dad. It's just the best thing."

After his daughter arrived, Grint opened an Instagram account for the first time - allowing fans to feel closer to him, while he had his firstborn to thank for taking the decision to start sharing more about his life.

Sharing a photo of himself with his daughter as a baby in November 2020, he wrote, "Hey Instagram ... only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!"

He added, "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."