Pedro Pascal praised by younger sister after defending transgender community

Pedro Pascal has been praised by his younger sister after he defended the transgender community.

Pedro, 50, has long been outspoken about supporting the transgender community - while his younger sibling Lux Pascal, 32, came out as a transgender woman in 2021.

Earlier this month, Pedro took a stance after the UK Supreme Court ruled that transgender women should be considered biological men in a landmark ruling - which he railed against both online and at a London film premiere.

Speaking of her pride for her older brother, Lux told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm incredibly proud.

"But the thing is that I've always known that he is a superstar. It's funny because people have been asking me, 'Is he as kind as we think he is?' And I'm like, 'Yes!'"

Praising her brother further, he said, "What makes him so fabulous is that (Pedro) wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn't hide who he is.

"And I think that's refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That's the main lesson I've gotten from him: there's no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that."

While Pedro has been building an impressive career with roles in Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, and he will soon appear in the MCU film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, entertainment fans will soon see the younger Pascal starring in projects.

She said, "I have two projects coming out, and I filmed one... I can't really give details of what's coming up. But yes, I do have projects coming up in the United States, and I'm excited."