Tom Cruise bestowed 'honorary' British status

Tom Cruise has been bestowed with an "honorary" status as a British citizen.

The 62-year-old American actor has focused much of his time working in the UK - where he has filmed movies since the 1980s including the Mission Impossible franchise and Edge of Tomorrow.

The star is set to be honoured by the British Film Institute after it was noted he has spent four decades making films in the UK.

Speaking about the BFI Award, Cruise said, per the Daily Mail, "I'm truly honoured, I've been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop."

The action star's Valkyrie co-star Kenneth Branagh, 64, has praised the actor for immersing himself in British life.

He told The Times over the weekend, "He's an honorary Brit now, with a handy line in Cockney rhyming slang, I've been to the pub with him a few times.

"He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He's a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that's infectious."

Cruise previously shared his love for the UK, telling The Mirror in 2022, "I guess I am an Anglophile. I spend a lot of time in Britain and that's not just for work reasons. I just love being here.

"It's a fantastic blend of old and new. I love seeing the sights, the Tower of London, Nelson's Column, Buckingham Palace and all those fantastic places which are just full of history."