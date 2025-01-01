Vogue Williams opens up on struggle with eating disorder

Vogue Williams has made an emotional admission about struggling with disordered eating from the age of 16, in her early modelling days.

The TV presenter spoke out about her battle with food in a new interview, as she revealed she got swept up in "mad" diets.

The mother of three, who shares her children with husband Spencer Matthews, also touched on the societal pressure young girls currently face.

Speaking on the latest episode of podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally, she shared, "There's always someone telling you to do something.

"I always think, train and eat as well as you can - there's no way anyone can eat healthy all the time. But I used to do that bulls**t all the time, and it did make me have disordered eating for a while."

She continued: "I'd go on these mental diets. Since I was 16 there's been that kind of thing of, now you have to do this to look like this. It can be quite full-on, and for younger girls having to look at that s**t, it's a bit of a nightmare."

After giving birth to her first child, Theodore, Williams faced a wave of trolling accusing her of being too thin.

She hit back by publicly sharing her weight to silence the cruel comments.

"I'm 64kg and 5'11... that's where my weight comfortably sits," she wrote.