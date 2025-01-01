Gene Hackman final autopsy released

The final autopsy results for Gene Hackman have been revealed.

The document detailed the Oscar-winning actor's extensive medical history, two months after he and his wife were found dead inside their home.

Hackman, who was 95, had a "history of congestive heart failure" and "severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys," according to the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, Fox News reported.

He had had a bi-ventricular pacemaker since April 2019 and neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease, according to the autopsy.

Hackman also had trace amounts of acetone in his system at the time of his death, which could be a product of "diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis".

The Enemy of the State star tested negative for Hantavirus - the rat-borne disease that killed his wife, Betsy Arakawa.

Police have since determined that Arakawa died first around 12 February as a result of respiratory symptoms caused by the rare but deadly virus, which is passed on through rodent urine, saliva and feces. She was 65.

A report obtained by DailyMail.com indicated that Arakawa had bookmarks on her computer suggesting that she had been researching medical conditions with symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu prior to her death.

Hackman is believed to have wandered around the couple's home alone after his wife's death.